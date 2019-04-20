UFC St. Petersburg preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display today (Saturday, April 20, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC St. Petersburg. Headlining the card are Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Marcin Tybura is next in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Tybura is light on his feet and bouncing early. Abdura lands a nice left to the head but Tybura shakes it off. Tybura takes a left hook to the body and then a right to the head. He shakes it off. In round 2, Tybura is rocked badly by a left hook. Abrek chases him down and unloads punches until referee Herb Dean stops it.



Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk is next in a light heavyweight bout. In round 1, Oleksiejczuk drops Antigulov with a right hook, then blasts him with an uppercut. He tees off on him and drops him again with another uppercut and that’s a wrap.

Opening the preliminary card is Rafael Fiziev vs. Magomed Mustafaev in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Mustafaev lands a spinning back kick to the head then finished up with strikes on the ground.

Here are the results:

Prelims Card (10am ET/ESPN 2)

Lightweight bout: Alexander Yakovlev def. Alex da Silva via sub (guillotine) ( (R2, 3:10)

Heavyweight bout: Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Marcin Tybura via second-round TKO (3:15)

Light heavyweight bout: Michel Oleksievczuk def. Gadzhimurad Antigulov via KO (Punches) R1, 0:44

Lightweight bout: Magomed Mustafaev def Rafael Fiziev by TKO at 1:26 in Round 1.

