UFC Singapore Weigh-In Results: Everyone Makes Weight

The UFC Singapore weigh-in results are in ahead of tomorrow’s early morning card. In the main event of the night, Ben Askren will meet Demian Maia at 170 pounds in what will be nothing short of a grappler’s delight.

As for the co-main event, lightweights Michael Johnson and Stevie Ray will go one-on-one. Late last night the UFC held their weigh-ins for tonight’s card. Check out the official UFC Singapore weigh-in results below. (courtesy of UFC.com)

UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 a.m. ET)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Ben Askren (171)

Michael Johnson (156) vs Stevie Ray (156)

Frank Camacho (155.5) vs Beneil Dariush (156)

Ciryl Gane (239) vs Don’Tale Mayes (250)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs Laureano Staropoli (171)

Preliminaries (ESPN+, 5 a.m. ET)

Randa Markos (115) vs Ashley Yoder (115)

Alex White (155) vs Rafael Fiziev (155)

Enrique Barzola (146) vs Movsar Evloev (146)

Maurice Greene (250) vs Sergei Pavlovich (253)

Loma Lookboonmee (114) vs Alexandra Albu (116)

Raphael Pessoa Nunes (264) vs Jeff Hughes (254)

Will you be tuning in to UFC Singapore? Who are you picking in the main event?