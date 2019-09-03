Ben Askren Faces Off With Demian Maia Ahead Of UFC Singapore (Photo)

Spread the word!













Ben Askren and Demian Maia have come face-to-face ahead of their clash in October.

The pair signed on to main event the UFC Singapore event on October 26 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. The pair participated in a press conference earlier this morning (Tues. September 3, 2019) to promote the event. After, they were squared off in their first staredown. Askren shared a photo of the occasion.

Check it out here:

Askren is coming off the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He started off with a perfect record of 19-0-1 before running into Jorge Masvidal in July. Askren fell victim to the fastest knockout loss in UFC history at five seconds, eating a flying knee from “Gamebred” coming in on an immediate takedown attempt.

Now, he’ll attempt to bounce back and get back in the winner’s circle against Maia. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is on a two-fight win streak, snapping a three-fight losing streak to welterweight giants Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman. The clash between Askren and Maia features two of the world’s best grapplers going against one another.

You can check out the press conference featuring Askren and Maia here:

What do you think about the matchup between Askren and Maia?