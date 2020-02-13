UFC Set For Dublin Return In August

Spread the word!













The UFC is set to make its return to Dublin, Ireland later this year.

It was announced that the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion will return to Ireland’s capital for a Fight Night event on August 15 from the 3Arena. No fights have been announced for the card as of this writing. UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content, David Shaw, commented on the upcoming event.

“We kicked off the year with a phenomenal comeback from Conor McGregor at UFC 246, and now we are thrilled to announce our return to Ireland after four-years. With Irish fans amongst the most passionate UFC supporters in the world, and Dublin being such an iconic global city, we can’t wait to put on another world class event for our fans there.”

This will be the UFC’s fourth-ever visit to Dublin, where the UFC hasn’t been since October of 2015. There, Ireland’s own Paddy Holohan took on short-notice replacement opponent Louis Smolka.

Prior to that, the UFC held a historic event from Dublin that was headlined by none other than Conor McGregor, who took out Diego Brandao. That show took place on July 19 of 2014. It would ultimately be the last time McGregor fought in front of his native Irish crowd. The UFC will release tickets to the general public for their upcoming Dublin return in August on June 26.

What do you think about the UFC returning to Dublin later this year? Who are you hoping to see on the card?