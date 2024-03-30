Report – UFC Saudi Arabia fight between Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov in danger amid surprise booking

A potential heavyweight title-eliminator between Russian duo, Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov is reportedly already in jeopardy for a UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card in June – with the pair allegedly blindsided by the announcement of a clash amongst themselves by organizational officials.

Pavlovich, the current number three ranked heavyweight contender, has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 295 last November, suffering his second Octagon loss in a stunning first round KO loss to Tom Aspinall in the pair’s interim title fight.

And as for compatriot, Volkov, the number six rated challenger has yet to return since he stopped Tai Tuivasa back in September at UFC 293 in Australia.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Earlier this week, reports emerged detailing how Volkov would be returning to the Octagon at UFC 301 in May in a trip to Brazil to take on recent feature, Jailton Almeida in a pivotal showdown.

Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov reportedly blindsided by fight booking

However, upon the announcement of a UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card this summer in Riyadh, promotional boss, Dana White revealed Sergei Pavlovich would be taking on Volkov in a co-headliner in the Middle East – much to the reported dismay and surprise of the duo.

BOOOOOOM!!!!!!



UFC is heading to Saudi Arabia for the first time with a BAD ASS card, headlined by Whittaker vs Chimaev LIVE and FREE on ABC on June 22nd pic.twitter.com/2OZW2AEmLH — danawhite (@danawhite) March 28, 2024

“(Alexander) Volkov and (Sergei) Pavlovich were not going to fight each other, they are on good terms, periodically [they] train together,” A source told RingSide24 following an initial report from Red Fury MMA regarding the surprise nature in the booking of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov. “Such a fight is only possible if it is a [title] challenger or title fight.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Volkov also already had a contract in hand for a fight against Brazilian, Jailton Almeida. Now there will be negotiations between the league [UFC] and managers to have the fight between Volkov and Pavlovic cancelled.”

Atop the slated UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card in June, a potential title-eliminator between former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, and surging, unbeaten contender, Khamzat Chimaev is slated to take main event status.

What are your thoughts on Sergei Palovich and Alexander Volkov’s potential fight?