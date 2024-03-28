Robert Whittaker reacts to booking Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: ‘Once more into the fray’

Off the back of his booking against undefeated middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of a UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia card on June 22. – former middleweight titleholder, Robert Whittaker has vowed to return to “the fray” again.

Whittaker, the current number three ranked middleweight contender, looks to earn another shot at his former championship title in his return against the unbeaten, Chimaev – fresh from a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa back in February in the co-main event of UFC 298.

As for Chimaev, the Chechen-born contender will take headlining honors for the first time in his short Octagon tenure, returning from injuries after he improved to 13-0 in a unanimous decision effort against former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman back in October at UFC 294.

Robert Whittaker reacts to Khamzat Chimaev booking

And following confirmation from UFC CEO, Dana White that Robert Whittaker would be facing Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of the UFC on ABC 6 card in the Middle East this summer, the ex-champion posted his initial reaction.

“Once more into the fray,” Robert Whittaker posted on his official X account. “#UFCFightNight #SaudiArabia”

Along with Whittaker’s high-profile fight against Chimaev, the promotion have also booked a co-headliner between former title challenger, Sergei Pavlovich who returns to take on Russian compatriot, Alexander Volkov in a high-stakes pairing.

Another past title challenger at middleweight returns to boot at Kelvin Gastelum meets Daniel Rodriguez on the event’s main card, while Johnny Walker takes on Volkan Oezdemir, and the impressive Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov meets Ihor Potieria.

Hoping to earn another chance at middleweight spoils, Whittaker struck Octagon gold back in 2017 in a decision win over veteran Cuban, Yoel Romero, before defeating the fan-favorite with another split judging victory in an immediate rematch, non-title affair.

