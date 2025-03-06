UFC Seattle fighter pay disclosed through FOIA, highest payout revealed as $320,000
Through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request from Forbes, disclosed fight purses for last month’s UFC Seattle card have been disclosed, with event headliner, Song Yadong landing the biggest payday on the entire card, to the tune of $320,000.
As reported by veteran journalist, Trent Reinsmith, both Yadong and his fellow bantamweight contender, Rob Font both scored a card-best payout of $320,000 for their winning efforts against Henry Cejudo, and Jean Matsumoto, respectively.
Headlining the promotion’s return to Washington, perennial challenger, Yadong managed to land an eventual third round decision win over former two-weight champion and Olympic gold medal winner, Cejudo.
However, in rather controversial circumstances, Yadong came under fire after an inadvertent eye poke left Los Angeles grappling ace, Cejudo unable to continue beyond the third round, forcing a stoppage in the action, and the use of scorecards from the rounds completed.
Henry Cejudo, Rob Font lead fighter payouts from UFC Seattle card
And below, following a FOIA request, disclosed fight pursues for UFC Seattle can be revealed.
Song Yadong: $320,000
Henry Cejudo: $150,000
Anthony Hernandez: $144,000
Brendan Allen: $210,000
Rob Font: $320,000
Jean Matsumoto: $26,000
Jean Silva: $90,000
Melsik Baghdasaryan: $35,000
Melquizael Costa: $48,000
Andre Fili: $110,000
Mansur Abdul-Malik: $24,000
Nick Klein: $10,000
Ricky Simon: $160,000
Javid Basharat : $30,000
Austin Vanderford: $30,000
Nikolay Veretennikov: $12,000
Nursulton Ruziboev: $74,000
Eric McConico: $12,000
Modestas Bukauskas: $96,000
Raffael Cerqueira: $10,000
Of note on the card, the above-mentioned headlining talent, Cejudo made just a disclosed purse of $150,000 — which is sure to turn some heads, given the veteran’s lengthy Octagon tenure and duel-championship reign.