UFC Seattle fighter pay disclosed through FOIA, highest payout revealed as $320,000

Through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request from Forbes, disclosed fight purses for last month’s UFC Seattle card have been disclosed, with event headliner, Song Yadong landing the biggest payday on the entire card, to the tune of $320,000.

As reported by veteran journalist, Trent Reinsmith, both Yadong and his fellow bantamweight contender, Rob Font both scored a card-best payout of $320,000 for their winning efforts against Henry Cejudo, and Jean Matsumoto, respectively.

Headlining the promotion’s return to Washington, perennial challenger, Yadong managed to land an eventual third round decision win over former two-weight champion and Olympic gold medal winner, Cejudo.

However, in rather controversial circumstances, Yadong came under fire after an inadvertent eye poke left Los Angeles grappling ace, Cejudo unable to continue beyond the third round, forcing a stoppage in the action, and the use of scorecards from the rounds completed.

Song Yadong: $320,000

Henry Cejudo: $150,000

Anthony Hernandez: $144,000

Brendan Allen: $210,000

Rob Font: $320,000

Jean Matsumoto: $26,000

Jean Silva: $90,000

Melsik Baghdasaryan: $35,000

Melquizael Costa: $48,000

Andre Fili: $110,000

Mansur Abdul-Malik: $24,000

Nick Klein: $10,000

Ricky Simon: $160,000

Javid Basharat : $30,000

Austin Vanderford: $30,000

Nikolay Veretennikov: $12,000

Nursulton Ruziboev: $74,000

Eric McConico: $12,000

Modestas Bukauskas: $96,000

Raffael Cerqueira: $10,000

Of note on the card, the above-mentioned headlining talent, Cejudo made just a disclosed purse of $150,000 — which is sure to turn some heads, given the veteran’s lengthy Octagon tenure and duel-championship reign.