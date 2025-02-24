Henry Cejudo encouraged to consider retirement by rival Demetrious Johnson

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has been encouraged to consider retiring from mixed martial arts by longtime rival Demetrious Johnson.

As we know, Henry Cejudo fell to a third straight loss at the hands of Song Yadong last weekend in the main event of UFC Seattle. While it was a competitive fight, ‘Triple C’ suffered a nasty eye poke that ultimately led to the bout being determined by a technical decision after three rounds of action.

Ever since then, Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong have both suggested that they’ll go down the route of an immediate rematch. However, not everyone is interested in seeing that go down.

That includes Demetrious Johnson, who had some advice for his old rival Henry Cejudo in the following recap video.

Demetrious Johnson’s take on Henry Cejudo’s fighting future

“Now he’s on a three-fight losing streak, what is he doing next?” Johnson asked. “I don’t see the point of it…the likelihood of Henry Cejudo getting opportunities to keep on fighting number one contenders over and over again, I just don’t see it happening. Not saying that it can’t, but I don’t see it happening…

“Would I like to see Henry Cejudo retire? Yeah, I think so. He’s beaten me, flyweight champion, defended the belt, bantamweight champion…that’s more than half of the m—–f—— on the roster are ever going to do…man almost went blind…he’s got a great podcast with Kamaru Usman, two beautiful children, beautiful wife, businesses, there’s no reason to fight and keep risking his health.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Demetrious Johnson knows Cejudo better than most as a result of their two-fight series in the UFC, which ended 1-1. As we look ahead to the latter’s future, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to hang them up after what has been an iconic run.