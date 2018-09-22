UFC Sao Paulo Preliminary Card Live Results

UFC Sao Paulo preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, September 22, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Sao Paulo. Headlining the card are Eryk Anders and Thiago Santos, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1 in what should be an interesting fight.

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham is next in a lightweight bout.

Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann is next in a light heavyweight bout.

Augusto Sakai vs. Chase Sherman in a heavyweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, the two pick up the pace at the midway point and land some hard punches upstairs. Sakai lands a sweeping right to the head, but Sherman closes the round with a nice elbow and left hook to the head. In round 2, Sherman swallows a left and right, but he comes right back with a nice right hook to the head. Sakai returns the fire with a flurry of punches before Sherman ties him up. Sherman is starting to gas out with a minute left. Sakai tags him with a left hook and a kick to the belly. In round 3, Sherman is rocked by a right to the head. Sakai with a barrage of punches upstairs and Sherman is in deep trouble against the cage. Sherman tumbles to the canvas and Sakai lands a several elbows from on top but can’t finish him. Sakai is all over Sherman and lands another barrage of punches and elbows before the referee stepped in.

Sérgio Moraes vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, the two circle each other for roughly a minute before Moraes shoots in and takes Saunders down. Moraes moves to mount. He thinks arm-triangle before switching to armbar, but he can’t land it before the horn sounds. In round 2, Moraes catches a lazy body kick and drags Saunders to the canvas. Moraes jumps over to his left and locks in the arm-triangle choke. Saunders can’t escape and finally has to tap out.

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Gillian Robertson is next in a women’s strawweight bout. In round 1, Robertson ducks under a lazy jab and shoots in. Silva shakes her off and then lands a nice elbow to the head before separating. Robertson changes levels and scores the takedown. Robertson is looking to pass from top half guard. Robertson works her way free and slides over to side control. She can’t keep Silva down. Silva locks in the armbar and rolls Robertson over. Robertson can’t escape and taps out with only a few seconds left in the round.

Thales Leites vs. Hector Lombard is next in a middleweight bout. In round 1, a very slow pace so far. Lombard lands another hard leg kick.In round 2, the middleweights trade punches early, but Lombard slams a few more nasty kicks onto Leites’ legs. Leites is turning up his offense and letting his hands go quite a bit. Lombard is uncomfortable and is eventually taken down. Lombard is bleeding badly with 30 seconds left. Leites slams his right shin into the Cuban’s ribs. In round 3, Lombard clinches Leites up and forces him into the cage. However, the Brazilian fires off a few knees to the body. Lombard isn’t doing anything while Leites, who is also tired, pegs him with leg kicks and punches to the head. Lombard slowly presses Leites into the cage. With 45 seconds left, he needs to do something. The judges gave the win to Leites.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Belal Muhammad is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Dos Santos is moving side-to-side and then has to thwart a takedown attempt from the young Vendramini. Dos Santos wraps him in a Peruvian necktie. Dos Santos loses the Peruvian necktie and has to scramble to his feet. Luigi takes his back whilst standing against the cage. In round 2, Vendramini goes for an early takedown but he’s stuffed. They paw with jabs as Dos Santos follows him around early. Dos Santos lands a flying knee and it crushed Vendramini. Dos Santos chases him down and finishes him off with punches.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Livia Renata Souza vs. Alex Chambers in a women’s strawweight bout. In round 1, Souza with the takedown straight into mount. Chambers tries to scramble up and puts herself right into a guillotine and got the win.

UFC Sao Paulo Preliminary Card Results

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 2/8:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira vs. Christos Giagos

Lightweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Evan Dunham

Light Heavyweight Bout: Luis Henrique vs. Ryan Spann

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai def. Chase Sherman via TKO (strikes) at 4:03 of R3

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:45 p.m. ET)

Welterweight Bout: Sergio Moraes def. Ben Saunders via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:42 of R2

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva def. Gillian Robertson via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:55

Middleweight Bout: Thales Leites def. Hector Lombard via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight Bout: Luigi Vendramini via KO (flying knee) at 1:20 of Round 2

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livia Renata Souza def. Alex Chambers via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:21