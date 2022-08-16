UFC San Diego medical suspensions – Dominick Cruz potentially out for 6 months

Dominick Cruz has received three separate medical suspensions following his second career knockout loss on Saturday at the hands of Marlon Vera.

As part of the California State Athletic Commission’s policy, all fighters who fought on Saturday, regardless of injuries or lack thereof, all face a mandatory seven day medical suspension, this includes the likes of Marlon Vera, Azamat Murzakanov and Gerald Meerschart.

Although some were lucky enough to escape unscathed from Saturday’s action, some were not so fortunate and received some fairly lengthy suspension, including former bantamweight champion and one-half of the weekend’s main event, Dominick Cruz.

Cruz faces a 45-day no contact due to the knockout, 60 days or cleared by a doctor for a laceration on his nose and 180 days or cleared by a doctor for the suspected broken nose.

Cruz joins the likes of Devin Clarke, Iasmin Lucindo, David Onama, and Nate Landwehr, who all received multiple suspensions, some up to 180 days.

Full list of medical suspensions

Find here a full list of the medical suspensions (sourced by Steven Marrocco of MMAFighting.com)

Marlon Vera: Mandatory seven days

Dominick Cruz: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for KO; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for a laceration on the nose; and 180 days or until cleared by Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) doctor for possible nose injury

Nate Landwehr: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on left eye

David Onama: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on left eye

Yazmin Jauregui: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight

Iasmin Lucindo: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on right cheek

Azamat Murzakanov: Mandatory seven days

Devin Clark: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible right foot injury

Priscila Cachoiera: Mandatory seven days

Ariane Lipski: Mandatory seven days; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Gerald Meerschaert: Mandatory seven days

Bruno Silva: Mandatory seven days; suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard fight

Angela Hill: Mandatory seven days

Lupita Godinez: Mandatory seven days; suspended 180 days or until cleared by X-ray for possible injury on chest

Martin Buday: Mandatory seven days

Łukasz Brzeski: Mandatory seven days; suspended 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on right eye

Nina Nunes: Mandatory seven days

Cynthia Calvillo: Mandatory seven days; 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard fight; 60 days or until cleared by CT of orbital or ophthalmologist for possible left eye injury

Gabriel Benitez (left hand, left ankle, left elbow): Mandatory seven days; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left ankle injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left elbow injury

Charlie Ontiveros (left eye, right little toe): Mandatory seven days; 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration on left eye; 180 days until cleared by doctor for possible injury to right little toe

Tyson Nam: Mandatory seven days

Ode’ Osbourne: Mandatory seven days; 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Josh Quinlan: Mandatory seven days

Jason Witt: Mandatory seven days; 60 days with 30 days no contact for KO

Youssef Zalal: Mandatory seven days

Da’Mon Blackshear: Mandatory seven days

What are your thoughts on the medical suspension list?