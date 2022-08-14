Marlon Vera nets $300,000 in UFC San Diego victory, Dominick Cruz scoops $175,000 payday

As per the California State Athletic Commission, main event features at UFC San Diego; Marlon Vera, and Dominick Cruz, both scooped $300,000 and $175,000, respectively, for their efforts at the Pechanga Arena last night.
Vera, who headlined his second event under the promotion’s banner back-to-back, managed to rally after dropping the opening two rounds against former two-time bantamweight champion, Cruz in San Diego, sleeping the hometown favorite with a brutal fourth round high kick knockout.
The victory came as Vera’s fourth on the trot, with the #5 ranked contender adding the veteran, savvy Cruz to a string of victories against Rob Font, former lightweight titleholder, Frankie Edgar, and a rematch win against Davey Grant.
With the defeat, Cruz seen his two-fight winning run against both Casey Kenney, and then Pedro Munhoz halted.
As per an initial report from MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King – who obtained disclosed payouts from CSAC official, Andy Foster, Marlon Vera netted $300,000 for his knockout win over Dominick Cruz – with the former champion himself netting $175,000.
Below, find the entire disclosed payouts from UFC San Diego: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, as per the California State Athletic Commission
Marlon Vera – $300,000 (includes $150,000 win bonus)
Dominick Cruz – $175,000
Nate Landwehr – $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)
David Onama – $24,000
Yazim Jauergui – $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
Iasmin Lucindo – $12,000
Azamat Murzakanov – $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
Devin Clark – $75,000
Priscila Cachoeira – $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)
Ariane Lipski – $40,000
Gerald Meerschaert – $143,000 (includes $73,000 win bonus
Bruno Silva – $40,000
Angela Hill – $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus)
Loopy Godinez – $45,000
Martin Buday – $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)
Lukasz Brzeski – $10,000
Nina Nunes – $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)
Cynthia Calvillo – $70,000
Gabriel Benitez – $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Charlie Ontiveros – $12,000
Tyson Nam – $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
‘Ode Osbourne – $28,000
Josh Quinlan – $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
Jason Witt – $23,000
Youssef Zalal – $24,000
Da’Mon Blackshear – $12,000