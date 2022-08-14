Marlon Vera nets $300,000 in UFC San Diego victory, Dominick Cruz scoops $175,000 payday

As per the California State Athletic Commission, main event features at UFC San Diego; Marlon Vera, and Dominick Cruz, both scooped $300,000 and $175,000, respectively, for their efforts at the Pechanga Arena last night.

Vera, who headlined his second event under the promotion’s banner back-to-back, managed to rally after dropping the opening two rounds against former two-time bantamweight champion, Cruz in San Diego, sleeping the hometown favorite with a brutal fourth round high kick knockout.

The victory came as Vera’s fourth on the trot, with the #5 ranked contender adding the veteran, savvy Cruz to a string of victories against Rob Font, former lightweight titleholder, Frankie Edgar, and a rematch win against Davey Grant.

With the defeat, Cruz seen his two-fight winning run against both Casey Kenney, and then Pedro Munhoz halted.

As per an initial report from MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King – who obtained disclosed payouts from CSAC official, Andy Foster, Marlon Vera netted $300,000 for his knockout win over Dominick Cruz – with the former champion himself netting $175,000.

Below, find the entire disclosed payouts from UFC San Diego: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, as per the California State Athletic Commission

Marlon Vera – $300,000 (includes $150,000 win bonus)

Dominick Cruz – $175,000

Nate Landwehr – $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus)

David Onama – $24,000

Yazim Jauergui – $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

Iasmin Lucindo – $12,000

Azamat Murzakanov – $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

Devin Clark – $75,000

Priscila Cachoeira – $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

Ariane Lipski – $40,000

Gerald Meerschaert – $143,000 (includes $73,000 win bonus

Bruno Silva – $40,000

Angela Hill – $190,000 (includes $95,000 win bonus)

Loopy Godinez – $45,000

Martin Buday – $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

Lukasz Brzeski – $10,000

Nina Nunes – $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

Cynthia Calvillo – $70,000

Gabriel Benitez – $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Charlie Ontiveros – $12,000

Tyson Nam – $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

‘Ode Osbourne – $28,000

Josh Quinlan – $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

Jason Witt – $23,000

Youssef Zalal – $24,000

Da’Mon Blackshear – $12,000