UFC San Antonio’s Greg Hardy Gunning For Heavyweight Gold

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is not just fighting to find a new niche — he plans on becoming a champion as well.

Hardy takes part in his third promotional fight at UFC San Antonio this weekend when he meets Juan Adams on the main card. Of course, “The Prince of War” only began his mixed martial arts (MMA) journey recently as he made the transition from football.

However, he hopes to eventually hold UFC gold in the future:

“I am going for the heavyweight gold,” Hardy told MMA Junkie. “I’m here to take everything that everybody loves and adores and put it around my waist.”

Hardy Looking For The Finish In Every Fight

Given his controversial past, the fact that Hardy has been given co-main event spots so far has not sat well with many in the sport, Adams least of all. The former NFL star knows the spotlight is on him every time he fights now, but sees it as an opportunity to shine:

“My fights are highlighted – they’re not the most talented people in the ring,” Hardy added “I’m not fighting 50-0. I’m not fighting Floyd Mayweather-caliber type of guys, or the Cain Velasquezes out there. But every fight is a showcase, so I’m looking for the finish.

“I don’t have the privilege of going out there, trying things and making mistakes and errors. I’m coming to execute. I’m coming to finish, the best I know how, with the best tools that I have.”

A win over Adams, arguably his toughest opponent yet, would signal a huge step up for Hardy. There is also intrigue in this fight as Adams has made it very clear he does not like Hardy — not that it affects the 30-year-old.

He only sends his messages in the Octagon:

“I don’t think that would be smart for anybody,” Hardy said when asked if he saw Adams this week. “I send my messages in the ring. I used to send them on the field. When you’re the baddest man on the freakin’ planet, you don’t have to talk trash (or) coax people into fighting before the fight. They lock us in a cage.”

Do you think Hardy will get the win this weekend?