UFC San Antonio Draws Nearly A Million Viewers

UFC on ESPN 4 (UFC San Antonio) went down last Saturday from the AT&T Center. Even with the card going against the likes of Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee, Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao on pay-per-view (PPV), the card nearly drew a million viewers.

According to MMA Fighting, UFC San Antonio averaged 957,000 viewers, while Plant vs. Lee averaged 923,000 viewers. Viewership for the card peaked at the main event with 1,160,000 viewers. No other sporting event was able to match UFC San Antonio in the time slot.

The main event saw a pivotal welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Rafael dos Anjos. There, it was the Englishman who was able to get it done as he dominated the fight from start to finish, and even won all five rounds on one judge’s scorecard.

Also on the card was a heavyweight fight between former NFL pro-bowler, Greg Hardy, taking on Juan Adams, which was a highly-anticipated fight. Many fans thought Adams would be the one to stop Hardy, yet it was the former NFL star who won in just 46 seconds by TKO. The main card also saw the likes of Dan Hooker knocking out James Vick, Walt Harris knocking out Alexey Oleynik, and decision wins for Alexander Hernandez and Andrei Arlovski over Francisco Trinaldso and Ben Rothwell, respectively.

The next big ESPN show is set for August 3 where an even more intriguing welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler headlines.