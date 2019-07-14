UFC Sacramento Results: Josh Emmett Blasts Mirsad Bektic In One Round

Spread the word!













Next up at UFC Sacramento is a featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Mirsad Bektic.

Round 1:

Emmett lands a nice high kick inside the pocket but is pushed back by some strikes from Bektic. Bektic misses on a big overhand. Emmett scores a nice overhand inside the pocket. Another big right hook lands for Emmett as both men exchange inside the pocket, and he follows up with a nice body shot. Bektic throws a flurry that is blocked by Emmett. Emmett has a big overhand blocked. A big jab from Emmett drops Bektic. he goes in on a single leg but Emmett adjusts for top position and reigns down ground-and-pound. The referee steps in and that’s it.

Official Result: Josh Emmett def. Mirsad Bektic via R1 TKO (punches, 4:25)