UFC Sacramento Results: de Randamie vs. Ladd

LowKickMMA will be providing you with live UFC Sacramento results tonight (Sat. July 13, 2019) from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

In the main event of the night, former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will take on Aspen Ladd at 135 pounds. The winner could very well be next in line to challenge Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title.

Also, after several years, “The California Kid” Urijah Faber comes out of retirement to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) action. He takes on up-and-comer Ricky Simon in what should prove to be an excellent bantamweight matchup.

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s bantamweight: Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd Bantamweight: Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett

Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman

Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman Middleweight: Marvin Vettori def. Cezar Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight: John Allan def. Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

John Allan def. Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Featherweight: Andre Fili def. Sheymon Moraes via R1 KO (head kick and punches, 3:07)

Andre Fili def. Sheymon Moraes via R1 KO (head kick and punches, 3:07) Women’s bantamweight: Julianna Pena def. Nicco Montano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Julianna Pena def. Nicco Montano via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) Featherweight: Ryan Hall def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darren Elkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez def. Liu Pingyuan via R3 KO (knee, 3:54)

Jonathan Martinez def. Liu Pingyuan via R3 KO (knee, 3:54) Women’s strawweight: Brianna Van Buren def. Livinha Souza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brianna Van Buren def. Livinha Souza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Bantamweight: Benito Lopez def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

