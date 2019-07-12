UFC Sacramento Ceremonial Weigh-In Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













UFC Sacramento is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins are streaming now.

The time is nearly here. Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd are set to throw down in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., June 13, 2019) UFC Sacramento event at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The main card will air on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET.

In the co-headliner, Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon in a bantamweight bout will take place. Mirsad Bektic vs. Josh Emmett in a featherweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Wellington Turman in a middleweight bout, and Cezar Ferreira vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout round out the main card.

UFC Sacramento Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 7 p.m. ET. today:

Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Germaine de Randamie (136) vs. Aspen Ladd (135)

Urijah Faber (135.5) vs. Ricky Simon (134.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Karl Roberson (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185)

Cezar Ferreira (185.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)