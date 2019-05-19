UFC Rochester Results: Charles Oliveira Hammers Nik Lentz

Spread the word!













Charles Oliveira met Nik Lentz in an intriguing lightweight match up earlier this evening at UFC Rochester. This is how it played out.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 10 as they happen.

“Do Bronx” Oliveira (26-8) entered this contest having won his last four fights in a row. The 29-year-old Brazilian is the most prolific submission artists to ever set foot in the Octagon.

As for Lentz (30-9-2). “The Carnie” rebounded from a loss to David Teymur last June by defeating a couple of UFC veterans in Gray Maynard and Scott Holtzman. A win over Oliveira would earn Lentz his longest winning streak in over five years.

Round One

Oliveira presses forward and tosses a leg kick. Lentz lands a jab and lands a kick of his own. Oliveira lands a right elbow and a left hand. He goes body, head, and ends with another elbow. Lentz comes over the top with a right hand. Oliveira throws a superman elbow. Both fighters trade in the center of the cage. Oliveira lands a left hook on the chin. Lentz fires a right cross. Oliveira lands a sweep and ends up on top of Lentz. He looks for the choke and lands a hard elbow. He settles position and lands another elbow. Oliveira works to mount Lentz but the American escapes to his feet. The round ends.

Round Two

Oliveira lands a straight right hand to start the round. Lentz lands a kick and gets taken down by Oliveira. The Brazilian has a deep choke but Lentz defends. Oliveira throws an illegal up-kick and the referee breaks them up and rests them on the ground. Oliveira easily gets up and throws a flurry. Lentz goes to the body, Oliveira catches him moving in with a straight right hand that sends Lentz down and finishes the show with some hammer fists.

Charles Oliveira defeats Nik Lentz via TKO (hammer fists) at 2:11 of round two