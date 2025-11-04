UFC President Dana White Reveals When He Plans On Retiring: Never

The UFC President role has long been filled by Dana White, and he has no desire to give up that throne to anyone else. This was expressed by White during a recent interview with Luke Elsman for his YouTube channel, with footage from that chat shared to X account @Home_of_Fight.

When touching upon his mindset regarding his lengthy tenure as UFC‘s figurehead and how he still wants to add many more chapters to that story, White said,

“Like people keep asking me ‘I would have retired a long time ago.’ The f**k am I going to do if I retire? So when I was younger, the older people to me always used to say, I’m going to retire and be drinking mai tais on the beach and all this s**t. I go on great vacations.” “After ten days, I’m sick of putting f***ing sun tan lotion on, I’m sick of drinking, I’m sick of all the s**t, and I’m ready to get back to the grind… Well you’re exceeding your levels. That’s just the way that I think and then as far as the business goes, I’m always thinking how do we make the business bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger every day. So I just wanted to share that with you.”

UFC would crumble without Dana White, per MMA legend

Dana White is such an important figure to the UFC that one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts history feels like the industry leader would fall apart without White at the helm. This was expressed recently by Ronda Rousey, who mentioned this to Bert Kreischer on a recent episode of his podcast.

During that referenced exchange, Rousey stated [via MMA Fighting],

“I think without Dana, its soul is gone. I love him so much. When Dana’s done, I think the dominant MMA organization title will be up for grabs. I think Dana is it. Without him, it’s just three letters.”

Next year will mark a quarter century since Dana White has helmed his position in the promotion, as Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta bought the UFC in 2001.