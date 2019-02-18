UFC Phoenix Post-Fight Press Conference

The MMA world is still digesting the fallout of tonight’s (Sun., February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. In the headlining bout of UFC Phoenix, hometown favorite Cain Velasquez was knocked out by Francis Ngannou.

The hulking “Predator” picked up his second first-round knockout in a row by blasting Velasquez in 26 seconds (watch it here) . It came only a year after his shocking rise nearly became a cautionary tale. Now, the French-Cameroonian destroyer has nearly completed an unlikely turnaround by stopping the former champ. The win wasn’t without some controversy, however. Indeed Velasquez almost appeared to be more injured than dazed when his knee buckled in the Octagon.

He was classy in defeat after his return from two-and-a-half years off ended in under a minute. The Arizona fans were justifiably left wanting more. But UFC Phoenix provided them with a solid night of fights otherwise, with Kron Gracie’s Octagon debut, a hard-fought win by Paul Felder in the co-main event, and even 2019’s ‘Fight of the Year’ frontrunner.

