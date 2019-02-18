UFC On ESPN 1 Results: Paul Felder Decisions James Vick In Co-Headliner

The UFC on ESPN 1 co-main event between James Vick and Paul Felder has definite lightweight title implications.

Vick (13-2) had his four-fight win streak snapped in his last outing against Justin Gaethje last August. But the 6’3 lightweight plans on getting back to his winning ways in the desert.

As for Felder (15-4). He most recently tested his hand at welterweight when his first fight with Vick fell through. After losing a close decision to Mike Perry, Felder is back where he belongs.

Round One

The men touch gloves. Felder throws a kick that misses to start. Vick throws a hard body kick. Felder lands a hard overhand right, Vick took it nicely. Felder throws another hard overhand. Vick closes the distance with a one-two. Felder throws a spinning elbow that hits Vick square in the mouth. He follows with a few hard leg kicks. Vick misses a high head kick. Vick lands a right hand. Felder is chopping Vick’s lead leg with that calf kick. He lands a right hand on Vick as Vick circles. Vick lands a knee. Felder is throwing that low calf kick with everything he’s got. It land again. Felder tries to take Vick down, Vick defends. Felder rushes forward and rocks Vick with a right hand. The round ends with Vick in trouble against the cage.

Round Two

Felder whiffs on a spinning back fist to start round two. Vick throws a leg kick to start. Felder lands a left straight. Felder shoots a takedown but Vick looks for his neck. Felder backs off the takedown but finds himself clinched with Vick against the cage. Vick is in control but is stalling in the position a bit. The crowd shows their frustration. The fighters separate. Vick lands a calf kick. Felder fires one back but Vick checks the kick this time. Felder closes the distance with a big right hand. Vick lands a right straight that backs Felder up. Felder throws a spinning back fist in defense. Vick lands a jumping knee. Felder loads up on a right hand. Felder lands another lead calf kick that forces Vick to change stances. Felder throws a push kick. The round ends.

Round Three

Felder takes the center. Vick throws a lazy leg kick, Felder counters with a leg kick of his own. Felder lands a spinning back kick to Vick’s body. Felder lands a big left hook. He clinches Vick against the cage. He lands an elbow on the break. Vick is limping. Felder chops the other leg. He lands a hard left straight that stops Vick in his tracks. Felder lands a right hand. Vick lands a right. Felder lands a counter left hook that wobbles Vick. Vick lands a big right hand and locks Felder’s body. He breaks free and reenters. Felder lands a spinning elbow that lands on Vick’s head. Felder clinches Vick and lands a right hand off the break. The fight ends Vick throwing a knee.

Paul Felder defeats James Vick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)