Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez Full Fight Video Highlights

Fans didn’t quite get the fight they wanted in the Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez main event at tonight’s (Sun., February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Former champ Velasquez was coming back from two-and-a-half years out of fighting. Unfortunately, the all-time great didn’t get much time to show off his skills. Ngannou came out blazing from the bell. He appeared to nail Velasquez with a one-two of sorts early, but replays showed the strikes were grazing. He did land a short right uppercut that wobbled Velasquez, however.

The former champion’s knee then buckled and he fell to the ground in pain. The fight was called off shortly thereafter. It appeared that Velasquez was knocked out at first, but slow motion made it look like the injury caused the stoppage. Watch it here and decide for yourself: