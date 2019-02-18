UFC On ESPN 1 Results: Francis Ngannou Runs Through Cain Velasquez

The UFC on ESPN 1 main event will feature the return of Cain Velasquez as he takes on “The Predator” Francis N’Gannou.

As always LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the ongoing results from the desert in Arizona.

Velasquez (14-2) will step foot inside the Octagon to compete for the first time since he defeated Travis Browne at UFC 200 back in July of 2016. The former heavyweight champ will have his hands full.

As for N’Gannou (12-3). He rebounded from the first losing streak of his career by defeating Curtis Blaydes last November. It’s interesting to note that N’Gannou is a slight underdog heading into this bout.

Round One

N’Gannou takes the center. Velasquez throws a head kick that misses. Velasquez’s knee pops and N’Gannou lands a right hand. Velasquez falls to the canvas and starts eating shots. The fight is over just like that.