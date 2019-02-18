Kron Gracie vs. Alex Caceres Full Fight Video Highlights

With the weight of MMA’s most famous name on his shoulders, Kron Gracie made his UFC debut versus Alex Caceres amid much fanfare at tonight’s (Sun., February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Not much time had passed before Gracie went quite a ways towards proving his hype was real. Tying ‘Bruce Leeroy’ up early, Gracie effortlessly took the fight to the ground in the opening frame. From there it was elementary as Gracie took his foe’s back and locked on a body triangle.

From there, he transitioned into a rear-naked choke that became so tight Caceres had to tap. It was the exact opposite of Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena’s all-out war in the previous bout. Gracie took next to no damage and showed world-class grappling that could take him far in the UFC.

For now, watch his successful debut win below: