UFC Parts Ways with the ‘Queen of Violence’ Following Massive Weight Miss

After six years competing under the UFC banner, Ariane Lipski da Silva will be looking for a new employer.

According to Borrachinha Depot on X, da Silva has been removed from the promotion’s active roster following her third straight loss inside the Octagon at UFC 316 in New Jersey. There, da Silva went toe-to-toe with Chinese standout Cong Wang and ultimately surrendered a unanimous decision, moving her overall record with the UFC to a lackluster 6-8.

After a rocky start to her UFC journey, da Silva finally found her footing in 2023, notching a trio of victories over JJ Aldrich, Melissa Gatto, and Casey O’Neil. Unfortunately, her success was short-lived. The ‘Queen of Violence’ proceeded to lose her next three to Karine Silva, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and the aforementioned Cong Wang.

Before kickstarting her tenure with the UFC in 2019, da Silva was a flyweight champion in the Poland-based KSW. She went 5-0 with the promotion and successfully defended her title twice against Mariana Morais and Silvana Gomez Juarez before signing with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ariane Lipski Da Silva Was six-pounds overweight for her UFC 316 clash with cong wang

While the loss at UFC 316 may have been all the justification the promotion needed to release da Silva, her missing weight by a whopping six pounds certainly didn’t help any.

However, her coach, Renato da Silva, spoke with MMA Fighting following the weigh-ins to try and explain what went wrong, revealing that da Silva had discovered a “small benign tumor in her pituitary gland” while training. They attempted to get help from a nutritionist, but ultimately received some “bad advice” that left them unable to stabilize her body for the weight cut.

“We wanted to get the cortisol levels down so it wouldn’t affect her health,” her coach said. “By controlling the cortisol levels, we wanted to cause as little stress as possible to her body. And the nutritionist opted for a strategy that would have her hold as much as weight as possible until the end, and it was too much for the final days. He doesn’t know her as much as I do, and he thought she would be able to do that. “There was a moment this morning she wasn’t feeling good. I know her body. There was still something left there to cut, but at the same time her reactions weren’t normal. She wasn’t walking right, she was blinking too slow, she had double vision, and couldn’t focus, her voice sounded weak. She was giving us dangerous signs as she dropped weight.”

Overall, da Silva is 17-11 in her mixed martial arts career.