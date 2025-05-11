Jasmine Jasudavicius Eyes UFC Title Shot Even if It Means Postponing Her Wedding

Jasmine Jasudavicius is positioning herself for a potential UFC flyweight title shot even if she has to move her own wedding. This reveal is following her first-round submission victory over former champion Jessica Andrade at UFC 315 in Montreal. Jasudavicius executed a rear-naked choke to secure the win at 2:40 of the opening round, extending her current winning streak to five fights, three of which have ended by submission. The victory also earned Jasudavicius her Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, awarded in the Octagon by her team immediately after the bout.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Vows to Chase UFC Gold Before Walking Down the Aisle

In her post-fight interview, Jasmine Jasudavicius addressed the possibility of challenging for the title, stating her willingness to prioritize her MMA career even if it means delaying personal plans. Adding that she intends to bring the championship belt to her wedding if she wins it. She explained:

“I’m not here for a long time. I want to stay active, but I also want to have a nice wedding and plan it and enjoy doing that. I understand there are sacrifices I have to make. I’m coming for that number one spot, and afterwards, we’ll be able to get married and it will be a spectacular show.”

Jasmine Jasudavicius also spoke about the support she received from the home crowd in Montreal, describing the atmosphere as energizing. “When I walked out and I felt the crowd with me and everything, I literally felt like everyone was with me when I was in there. The fight was hype, and you know, I’m on top of the world,” she said.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – MAY 10: (R-L) Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada punches Jessica Andrade of Brazil in a flyweight bout during the UFC 315 event at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jasmine Jasudavicius credited the crowd’s energy for giving her additional strength, contrasting it with previous experiences fighting in empty venues.

Reflecting on her recent performances, Jasudavicius pointed to her wins over high-level opponents as evidence that she deserves to be considered a top contender. “She was a former champ. The last girl that I beat was a champion contender. This girl was a former champ, very notable-she’s got so many accolades. I think it would be silly for people not to treat me as a contender at this point.”

With her victory over Andrade, Jasudavicius improved her professional record to 14-3 and solidified her status as one of the leading contenders in the UFC women’s flyweight division. A title eliminator or direct shot at the championship, currently held by Valentina Shevchenko, could be next for the Canadian fighter.