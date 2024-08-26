Dana White Gives Wang Cong $50k Bonus: “You looked AMAZING”

UFC president Dana White was happy to award China’s Wang Cong with a whopping $50,000 performance bonus for her impressive knockout, even if the bonus arrived a little late.

Dana White Awards Wang Cong Performance Bonus

The Chinese-born striker ‘The Joker‘ Wang Cong has taken the MMA world by storm with her debut in the UFC. Against Victoria Leonardo, she was able to earn a one-punch knockout in just sixty-two seconds, this past weekend at UFC Vegas 96.

Unfortunately for the veteran kickboxer, Wang Cong did not leave the arena with a performance bonus. The athlete expressed her dismay on Instagram saying: “Wake up and find out there is no POTN. Next fight you will see more spectacular finish UFC, Don’t play with Joker again! I’m so angry that there is no bonus.”

UFC President Dana White fixed it nearly instantly. He responded: “I was out of town and watch the fight at Mystique Boston on TV. You looked AMAZING. I’m adding another PON bonus for u. Congrats u get 50k.”

Naturally, Wang Cong was over the moon with this news and said: “I love you Dana White.”

China’s Wang Cong has an extensive background in kickboxing but has only recently transitioned to MMA. In her kickboxing career, she already has a win over the former UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko. Thus far in MMA she has a perfect 6-0 record and is gunning to defeat ‘Bullet‘ once again.

She is not yet ranked in the top 15 in the women’s flyweight division but already, aiming for Shevchenko, she is looking for that number-one spot. The next fight for Wang Cong is not yet booked but MMA fans can hardly wait to see the talented striker from China back in the octagon. Valentina Shevchenko will look to reclaim her title against Alexa Grasso later this year.