UFC on the Horizon in Morocco: Youssef Zalal’s Vision for a Homecoming Event and Custom Venum Fight Kit

Youssef Zalal’s first-round submission of Josh Emmett at UFC 320 in Las Vegas solidified his standing as a rising featherweight contender and provided the stage for a bold proposal: a UFC event in Morocco accompanied by a bespoke Venum fight kit.

In a post-fight interview with MMA Junkie, Zalal outlined his dream setup: red and green shorts featuring the Atlas Lion emblem and Berber mountain motifs to celebrate Moroccan heritage.

Dana White and UFC leadership have long eyed Africa as the next frontier. While a debut event in Dakar, Senegal, has been cited as “top of the list” to bring the sport to the continent, no show has yet materialized on African soil. UFC executives have identified logistical hurdles such as arena size, climate control and broadcast windows as factors delaying an African card and, until recently, focus remained on Senegal or South African venues.

Youssef Zalal Talks UFC Morocco and Moroccan Fight Kit

Morocco presents an alternative option. Cities such as Casablanca and Rabat host modern arenas with capacities exceeding 10,000 seats and a sizable local fan base for combat sports.

The national football team, nicknamed the Atlas Lions,” has fostered pride in the country’s fighting spirit – an identity Zalal proposes translating into fight-week pageantry. “Add the Atlas Lion, the famous Lions…Moroccans, they’re famous for Lions, the Atlas Lions. And that’s what they call them – the Moroccan team, the soccer team, the Atlas Lions. So, yeah, man. Definitely, you know, got to be red in that one as well. You got to have the red and, like you said, the green culture and it’s like that Berber culture, the mountain culture.”

Since 2021, Venum has served as the UFC’s exclusive outfitting partner, replacing Reebok and extending its deal through 2029 to supply fight shorts, walk-out gear and apparel. The shift enabled select athletes to co-design custom kits that reflect personal and national symbolism. At UFC 300, Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Zhang Weili each unveiled bespoke shorts and bras featuring patterns drawn from tribal art, national flags and regional imagery.

A UFC Morocco card would align with the organization’s strategy of global expansion and provide a platform for local stars like Zalal to headline on home turf. Morocco’s mix of coastal tourist infrastructure and established sporting venues could address concerns noted by UFC executives regarding weather and logistical support. The country’s diverse population and media market promise ticket sales and broadcast viewership that meet UFC criteria for a successful international event.