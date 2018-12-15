UFC on FOX 31 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, December 15, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC on FOX 31. Headlining the card are Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Zak Ottow vs. Dwight Grant in a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose is next in a lightweight bout.

Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva is next in a lightweight bout.

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson is next in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Hermansson grabs the neck and Meerschaert drops him on his face. Meerschaert scrambles up and Hermansson takes him back down. Body knee from Hermansson and Meerschaert scramble to regain guard and Hermansson cuts straight to mount and straight to his back. Meerschaert scrambles again and right into a guillotine and Hermansson taps him quickly.



Trevor Smith vs. Zak Cummings is next in a middleweight bout. In round 1, nice counter hook from Smith and so far he’s making Cummings pay every time he leads an exchange. Cummings walks into a counter left hook with a combo. He’s a bit busted up. Lands another leg kick but Smith clubs him with a wild overhand. Smith with another sharper counter left hook. In round 2, Smith with a long left. Both men have had success at boxing range. Smith wades in with a couple big hooks and give Cummings a chance to counter. Body kick from Cummings, eats the left hook and lands a nice hard straight left. In round 3, Cummings able to turn out and shoots a single, can’t get it, separates and cracks smith with a hard elbow and flurry in the pocket. Smith answers with big hooks. Cummings shoots and Smith grabs his neck, gives up the takedown. Smith looking to scramble up, Cummings tries to take his back and slides off and gives up top control. Cummings got the decision win.

Dan Ige vs. Jordan Griffin in a featherweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, ge dropping all kinds of bombs on Griffin just smashing him with hooks and elbows from mount. Griffin rolls to his front and Ige slips off his back. Griffin jumps on a guillotine and Ige uses it to scramble through into mount. Ige with wrist control to prevent Griffin defending and just dropping more hooks on him. Griffin rolls over again and Ige adjusts to keep control this time. In round 2, Ige with a power double leg to get Griffin back down. Griffin postures to his hands with Ige in top ride and he forces the scramble to get a front headlock. Ige clinging to a single leg and Ige gives up his neck in the scramble. Ige fights to his own guard, but now Griffin is on top. Ige jumps on a leg lock and gives up his back as a result. In round 3, Combo out of the clinch from Griffin has Ige backing off. Ige with a nice couple hooks and he stalks forward throwing arm punches. Griffin scrambling up to his knees. Ige in the top ride, trying to drag him and picks the ankle to get him back to the mat. Igle got the decision win.



Adam Milstead vs. Mike Rodriguez in a light heavyweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Hook lands for Rodriguez and Milstead is down. Rodriguez follows into guard and Milstead is looking for a sweep. Eats a hard elbow and the cage stopped Milstead from turning Rodriguez over. Rodriguez with a pair of hard body kick, doubles Milstead over and drops him. Follow up shots and fight is over.



Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Chris de la Rocha vs. Juan Adams in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Rocha lands a right hand early, and Adams bull rushes him with a flurry of arm punches. Adams tries for another bodylock takedown and ends up falling. Rocha reaching for that single leg and mostly just letting Adams rest. Rocha lets go and he’s’ mixing it up but ate a huge knee in pocket. Adams getting clipped but hitting way harder when it counts. In round 2, Rocha lands a hard right and his jab is landing too. Adams is tired. Rocha with a flurry pushing Adams back, Adams with a couple arm punches snap Rocha’s head back and get him backing off. Snap takedown for Adams from a headlock. And he’s in half guard. In round 3, Adams drives forward with a flurry and a huge knee. Rocha doubles over and the ref steps in for the TKO.



Here are the results:

Preliminary Card (5 PM ET, FS1)



Welterweight: Zak Ottow vs. Dwight Grant



Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose



Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva



Middleweight: Jack Hermansson def. Gerald Meerschaert via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:25 of R1



Middleweight: Zak Cummings def. Trevor Smith by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Featherweight: Dan Ige def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, Fight Pass)



Light Heavyweight: Mike Rodriguez def. Adam Milstead via TKO (body knees) at 2:59 of Round 1



Heavyweight: Juan Adams defeats Chris De La Rocha by TKO in the 3rd Rd.

