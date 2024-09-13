The Suloev stretch submission is one of the most miserable and embarrassing submissions to get caught in. Any time we see an unlucky fighter get caught in the sub, it goes viral on all social media sites.

Here is our complete guide for how to execute the Suloev stretch submission. Check out the details and important tips for locking in this stretch below.

What is the Suloev Stretch?

The Suloev stretch is a submission that was created by the late former UFC fighter Amar Suloev. This name was coined by an MMA writer named K.J. Gould after the Armenian fighter executed the move in 2002.

Amar first pulled off the Suloev stretch in 2002 against Paul Cahoon at 2H2H 5 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

This technique is a submission executed from the back, where you grab and stretch out your opponent’s leg. It has similarities to the banana split submission, but done from the back mount, rather than the turtle position or cross-ride.

The submission targets the hamstring and knee by hyperextending the leg into a split. Originally, this was a move in wrestling to score back points whenever an opponent tripods.

In MMA, the Suloev stretch is uncommon to see but is a very effective technique. The first time we saw a submission successfully pulled off in the UFC was by Kenny Robertson at UFC 157.

How to do the Suloev Stretch Submission?

While the Suloev stretch submission looks highly technical, it is rather easy to pull off. Here’s how you can execute the submission in a few easy steps.

Get to Back Mount

Before you can set up this submission, you’re going to have to get to your opponent’s back. Get to your opponent’s back whichever way you can from a sweep or force them to give it up.

Wait For Your Opponent to Tripod

A common defense against back control is for a grappler to get into the tripod position and slide an opponent off. When your opponent goes to a tripod and puts their feet and hands on the floor, this is your queue.

Stay tight on your opponent’s back and try not to fall off when you go for the submission.

Hook Opponent’s Leg

As your opponent attempts the tripod defense, their feet will be in grabbing distance. Your next step will be to hook your opponent’s leg.

Either grab below their heel with both hands or hook your forearm above their heel, connect hands, and pull.

The Finishing Sequence

Once you have a hold on your opponent’s leg, you’re going to go right into the finishing sequence. Drive your hips down on your opponent’s quad/hips as you pull their foot to your face.

This motion hyperextends the knee and puts severe pressure on the hamstring. Unless they are super flexible, they will be forced to tap out.

How to Defend Against the Suloev Stretch Submission

If you’re worried about getting put in the Suloev stretch submission, don’t worry. There are a few different defenses you can use to avoid this technique.

Don’t Give Up Your Back

The most obvious tip for defending against this submission is to not give up your back. Your opponent can’t set up the Suloev stretch if they don’t have your back.

Don’t Tripod

If you get your back taken by someone who is good at this submission, you shouldn’t use the tripod defense. This is where they want you to go in order to set up the Suloev stretch.

Instead use another escape, such as pulling your opponent’s arm across your body to turn and face them.

Don’t Base Your Feet Wide

If you do try the tripod defense, try not to base your feet our wide. The wider you spread your feet out, the easier it is for your opponent to hook your leg.

Important Tips For Executing the Suloev Stretch

The Suloev stretch is easy to pull off, but you can’t forget any of the important setup details. Here are some important tips you need to remember when attempting this effective submission.