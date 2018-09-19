UFC Officials Confirm UFC 229 Presser Remains Same Despite McGregor Tweets

Yesterday, Conor McGregor had the mixed martial arts world abuzz concerning tomorrow’s UFC 229 presser.

The Irish star tweeted that anyone who procured a bottle of his brand-new Proper Twelve whiskey would get them access to the media-only event. He even claimed that those who brandished two bottles would skip the queue ‘to the top’ and be escorted there by his soldiers.

However, this apparently isn’t true according to some UFC officials. Two people close to the situation who asked to remain anonymous revealed to MMAjunkie.com that McGregor’s claims are untrue. The press conference remains open to press only, therefore sticking to the original plan:

“The press conference is closed to public. It’s a media only event.”

McGregor will be making his first press appearance in conjunction with UFC 229 at tomorrow’s UFC 229 presser from Radio City Music Hall in New York. The MMA world has anxiously awaited his return since his thrilling lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

McGregor has stayed out of the limelight before UFC 229. Many believe this is to focus on the monumental task of facing undefeated current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Indeed, “The Eagle” should be his toughest test in the octagon.

With the fight only a little more than two weeks away, however, it’s time to ramp up promotional efforts in a big way. That starts tomorrow in NYC.

Just don’t count on gaining access to the media-only event with a bottle (or two) of McGregor’s whiskey.