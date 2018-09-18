Conor McGregor Says His New Whiskey Gets You Admission To UFC 229 Press Conference

Conor McGregor says his new whiskey gets you admission to the UFC 229 press conference.

McGregor has been out of the limelight as of late. Perhaps some of that was the Irishman’s way of staying out of trouble. Or perhaps McGregor has been busy doing other things. Either way, fans have been clamoring for the moment when the former champ-champ will finally be face to face with the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

We are now less than a month away from UFC 229 otherwise known as Conor vs. Khabib. And although UFC President Dana White had previously stated that there would not be a touring promotional blitz ala the McGregor/Mayweather circus, the first press conference for UFC 229 is set to go down this Thursday in New York City.

The press conference is not open to the public. Instead only credentialed UFC media will be in attendance. However, fight fans in New York will be able to attend a UFC-hosted watch party at Times Square.

As always McGregor is playing by his own rules. Earlier this week he unveiled his new “Proper Twelve” Irish whiskey brand and boy is he pushing it.

McGregor took to Twitter earlier today (Sept. 18, 2018) and boy did he tease his own guidelines for public admission into the event at Radio City Music Hall.

The press conference will be open to the public. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2018

The ticket for entry is a bottle of @ProperWhiskey.

2 bottles and you skip the Q to the top.

My soldiers will be outside making sure this rule is strictly adhered to.

Radio city Hall. UFC 229 Press conference. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2018

For all the slack McGregor gets it’s important to note he plans on donating up to $1 million per year of the proceeds of the whiskey at $5 per case to first responder organizations and charities, per GQ.

McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the octagon against Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 229 on Oct. 6 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.