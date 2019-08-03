UFC Newark Highlights: Nasrat Haqparast Flatlines Joaquim Silva With KO

Spread the word!













Nasrat Haqparast and the rest of the winners at UFC Newark are giving promotion officials a tough time deciding who will win bonuses tonight.

Haqparast continued a lengthy trend of finishes on tonight’s card, knocking out Joaquim Silva in the second round of their lightweight clash. Haqparast came out and uncorked a huge punch on Silva early in the round, sending him crashing to the canvas before finishing him off on the ground.

Check it out here:

Haqparast just put Silva down in round 2 with a NASTY left hand! #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/epkcVezaDE — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

