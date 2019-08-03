UFC Newark Highlights: Gerald Meerschaert Chokes Trevin Giles Unconscious

Spread the word!













Gerald Meerschaert just pulled off a great submission victory over Trevin Giles at UFC Newark.

The pair met in a lightweight matchup on the main card, which was a grappling match, for the most part, that was dragged into the third round. However, Meerschaert was able to establish dominant position on the canvas, and lock in a deep guillotine choke. Referee Herb Dean was unable to see the tap from Giles.

As a result, he was choked unconscious, and the fight was then called off. Check out the spectacular finish here:

Meerschaert gets the tap!@The_Real_GM3 gets the sub, then helps his opponent recover 👏 #UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/1FT27J2hDu — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

What do you make of Meerschaert’s big submission win over Giles?