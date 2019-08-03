UFC Newark Highlights: Antonina Shevchenko Chokes Out Lucie Pudilova After Vicious War

Spread the word!













The Shevchenko family continues to impress inside the UFC’s Octagon.

Antonina Shevchenko, sister of UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, picked up a big submission win at UFC Newark tonight over Lucie Pudilova. The two women put on quite the back-and-forth battle early on, but Shevchenko was able to get the fight to the ground and sink in a deep rear-naked choke.

Pudilova was flattened out on the canvas and was subsequently choked unconscious, forcing the referee to step in and call the bout off. It was the end to an incredible female MMA bout.

Check out the finish here:

What do you think about Shevchenko’s big submission win over Pudilova?