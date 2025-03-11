Netflix Bids for Boxing History as The Battle for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Rights Heats Up

Netflix is reportedly attempting to secure the broadcast rights for a highly anticipated fight between British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. This matchup has been years in the making, with both fighters being among the most prominent figures in the sport. The involvement of Netflix, with its massive global subscriber base of over 300 million, could bring unprecedented attention to the fight and the sport as a whole.

Netflix Wants Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has expressed his desire to face Tyson Fury in 2025, stating that the fight “has to happen” this year. Despite Fury’s recent retirement announcement following his losses to Oleksandr Usyk, there is still hope that he might return for this bout.

The potential fight has garnered immense interest, with many believing it could be one of the biggest boxing events of the year. However, some fans feel that the fight is happening too late in both fighters’ careers, as neither is currently considered among the top two in the division.

Amir Khan, a former world champion, has weighed in on the potential matchup, suggesting that it would be a closely contested fight that could go the distance. Khan believes that Tyson Fury’s recent losses have leveled the playing field, making it a 50/50 contest. However, if Fury regains his confidence, Khan thinks he could emerge victorious against Anthony Joshua. The involvement of Netflix could add an extra layer of excitement to the event.

According to recent reports, Netflix is willing to pay a substantial amount for the rights to broadcast this fight, which could be a game-changer for both the fighters and the streaming platform. The fight’s financial potential is significant, with estimates suggesting it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. This aligns with Netflix’s strategy to expand into live sports, particularly high-profile events that can attract a broad audience.

The logistics of broadcasting such a major event on Netflix are also being considered. While the platform has faced challenges with live events in the past, such as technical issues during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, improvements have been made since then. If successful, this could pave the way for more high-profile boxing matches to be featured on the platform.

The potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, with Netflix possibly at the helm, represents a significant moment for boxing. Especially with so many traditional platforms pulling away from boxing, such as HBO, NBC, Showtime, and ESPN. Netflix may be looking to be a live sports leader in the future.