Quote: UFC Needs To Stop Bullsh***ing Cain Velasquez

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is enduring another lengthy absence from the Octagon.

Velasquez hasn’t fought since UFC 200 in July 2016 when he dispatched Travis Browne in the first round. Since then, Velasquez has been sidelined by injuries and perhaps even contractual issues with the UFC. In fact, the Mexican star teased a career in professional wrestling when he visited WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando several months ago.

Recently, Velasquez’s training partner and friend Josh Thomson took to Twitter and commented on his AKA teammate’s status. He said the UFC needs to stop “bullsh***ing” with Velasquez, as the heavyweight division needs him right now:

“Everyone needs to ask the @ ufc why @ cainmma isn’t back. Let’s not beat around the bush anymore with this and let’s be honest, # UFC # HW division needs him but they bullshitting with this dude. @ dc_mma won’t be around to keep saving their shows.”

Currently, the heavyweight division is being run by Thomson’s other AKA teammate Daniel Cormier in Velasquez’s absence. However, “DC” plans on retiring from MMA competition relatively soon. He will defend the UFC heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 next month (Sat. November 3, 2018).

As for Velasquez, it remains to be seen what’s next for him and the UFC. After a seemingly never-ending streak of injuries derailed his decorated career, we may never see him again. That would be a shame.

Velasquez is one of the best heavyweights to compete in MMA. He’s a two-time UFC champion. He may even be considered the best ever had he stayed healthy.

The heavyweight division could certainly use him as well.