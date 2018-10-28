UFC Moncton Results: Gian Villante Squeaks By Ed Herman

The UFC has landed in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for Fight Night 138. The Canadian fans are in for a treat with a solid six-fight main card.

Before Volkan Oezdemir takes on rising light heavyweight prospect Anthony Smith in the main event, 10 other fighters will make their walk to the Octagon.

A light heavyweight showdown pitting two well-respected fighters against each other for the right to stay relevant in the 205-pound division will be the second offering on the main card.

Gian Villante has lost three of his last four fights heading into UFC Moncton. At one point, Villante was ranked in the top 10 of the division. A win is of paramount importance for the proud New Yorker.

Like Villante, Ed Herman has lost three of his last four fights. Herman has been a staple in the UFC dating back to his run on season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter. A win over Villante would be a step in the right direction for the 38-year-old.

Round One

Villante takes the center of the Octagon as both men waste no time throwing absolute haymakers at one another. Albeit more punches are hitting air than their actual targets. Neither man expressing much interest in defense instead opting for the headhunting game plan. Villante catches Herman and closes in but Herman recovers quick and the last minute of the round is still anyone’s for the taking. Herman seems to be just a split second slower than Villante in these exchanges. The bell sounds.

Round Two

Villante catches Herman with a lead left hook as Herman was walking in. Villante chases a bit and Herman connects with a nice knee straight down the middle. Herman chasing now and lands a sharp jab that cuts Villante. He follows with a lead left hook. Herman starts throwing leg kicks the last two minutes of the round. Villante times a nice overhand right and slips a counter. Both guys still winging some incredibly wild punches. Villante connects as the round ends.

Round Three

Villante picking up where he left off to end round two. He immediately starts winging shots and pushing forward. Herman seems to have the faster reaction time here in the final frame but I think he might be down on the scorecards. Halfway through the last round and there has been very little action comparatively speaking. Villante shrugs off a weak takedown attempt by Herman. Villante goes for the takedown, Herman defends and lands some dirty boxing. Another close round, I think Herman takes this round.