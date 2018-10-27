UFC Moncton Preliminary Card Results: Sean Strickland TKOs Nordine Taleb

UFC Moncton preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, October 27, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Moncton. Headlining the card are Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland ln a welterweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1. In round 1, Taleb tags Strickland with a few jabs. Strickland continues to walk forward, keeping his chin high. Taleb lands a clean left hook to the face, but Strickland walks through it. Taleb lands a nice uppercut to the jaw on the inside and easily wins the first. In round 2, Taleb is in control with his leg kicks and movement. Strickland cracks him with a right to the head and drops him, but Taleb pops right back up. Strickland dives into guard to land a big right hand and the ref jumps in to stop it.

Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast is next in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Nasrat opens up a barrage of hooks to the head, but Gouti blocks them all. Gouti throws hard punches back, but they find nothing but air. A left hook to the head drops Gouti. Gouti scrambles back to his feet but he’s wobbly. Nasrat is gunning for the knockout. In round 2, Gouti takes a leg kick and then shrugs off an overhand left upstairs. Nasrat is still winging his shots. Another big left from Haqparast. Gouti marches in and lands a couple rights. Nasrat slams a front kick to the body and Gouti is hurt. Nasrat closes the distance but can’t land anything powerful as a follow-up. Gouti returns to pressing the issue. In round 3, Gouti opens the third with a nice flurry of punches to the head and body. Nasrat fires back and rocks the Frenchman with a left to the head and follow-up punches to the body. Gouti is hurt badly by a kick to the body. Nasrat is all over him. Gouti takes another kick to the guts and follow-up punches. Somehow, Gouti survives. Nasrat got the decision win.

Calvin Kattar vs. Chris Fishgold is next in a featherweight bout. In round 1, Fishgold is popped in the nose by a jab and his nose is gushing blood. Fishgold misses a takedown. Back up, Kattar eats a right hook. Kattar with a hard right hand, drops Fishgold. Pounces with a flurry of ground and pound until the referee steps in.

Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo in a women’s bantamweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Bernardo shoots in, tries to drag Moras to the canvas but misses it. Moras forces her back to the center of the cage where she tags the Brazilian with an overhand right. Bernardo opens up with a flurry of punches to the head and rocks Moras, who is forced to clinch against the cage. In round 2, Moras works feverishly off her back with elbows, but Bernardo scoots to the top half guard and presses her weight onto her. Bernardo lands a few decent punches to the head and right before the horn, she tries a guillotine. Moras lands the overhand right a few times, but Bernardo fires off a left high kick in return. Bernardo is fishing for an arm-triangle from on top, but Moras is defending it well. In round 3, Moras is on top early, but Bernardo sweeps her. Moras thinks kimura from her back. Moras passes side control after wading through a torrent of elbows. Bernardo eventually scoots to north-south position. The judges gave the win to Bernardo.

Te’Jovan Edwards vs. Don Madge in a lightweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Madge drops Edwards with a punch to the head and they scramble on the canvas. Edwards is on top, applying pressure, but Madge is remaining calm whilst looking to escape. Madge rolls Edwards into an armbar. Edwards rolls out of it and winds up back into Madge’s guard. In round 2, Madge lands a left kick to the body and then a right head kick. Edwards is hurt. Madge blows him away with another right head kick.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm is next in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Golm swallows a few left jabs, but slams his shin into Bhullar’s left leg a few more times. Golm’s legs buckle slightly right an uppercut to the jaw. They clinch and Bhullar presses the Brazilian into the cage. In round 2, Bhullar opens up with a flurry of punches to the head, but Golm fires back with a hard leg kick. Bhullar clinches Golm against the cage and tries for a takedown, but Golm is able to fend him off. Golm lands a knee to the chest and then follows it up with a push kick. Bhullar misses another takedown attempt. In round 3, Bhullar gets inside with a flurry of punches and ties his foe up. Bhullar is stomping on Golm’s right foot. Bhullar scoops Golm up, carries him several feet and dumps him. Golm pulls full guard. Not a lot of damage, Bhullar landing some wide rights but mostly just grinding away on Golm. The judges gave the win to Bhullar.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Ray is softening up Ayari’s lead leg. Ayari takes a left hook to the head but counters with a sharp right cross. Ayari slams his shin into Ray’s guts and then follows that up with a right to the head. Ray goes back to the leg kick. They clinch along the fence at the end of the round. In round 2, Ray is backing up, looking to set traps. However, Ayari’s reach is giving him issues. Ray tags Ayari with a pair of left hooks to the head, but they are glancing blows and the German fighter shrugs them off. Ayari lands another nice uppercut at the end of the round. In round 3, they trade punches in the center of the cage, but Ayari lands the better blows. Ray backs off and tries to regroup. Ayari is busting Ray up with the left jab now, and the occasional left hook. The judges gave the win to Ray by decision.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight bout: Sean Strickland def. Nordine Taleb via TKO (Punches) R2, 3:10

Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast def. Thibault Gouti by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar def. Chris Fishgold via TKO (punches) at 4:11 of Round 1

Bantamweight women’s bout: Talita Bernardo def. Sarah Moras by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Don Madge def. Te’Jovan Edwards via KO (head kick) at :14 of R2

Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar def. Marcelo Golm by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray def. Jessin Ayari by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)