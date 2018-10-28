UFC Moncton Bonuses: Anthony Smith Banks $50K For Submission Win

Last night (Sat. October 27, 2018) the UFC returned to Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada for UFC Fight Night 138.

On the UFC Fight Pass exclusive preliminary card, Don Madge picked up a tremendous second-round knockout win over Te’Jovan Edwards. After a crazy back-and-forth first round, Madge uncorked a hellacious head-kick in the second round, only 14 seconds in, for the victory. As a result, Madge has been rewarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night award.

Also, on the FS2 preliminary card, welterweights Nasrat Haqparast and Thibault Gouti put on an amazing fight. Both men had absolutely zero quit in them, landing big shots and overcoming adversity. However, when it was all said and done Haqparast was awarded the unanimous decision win. But Gouti won’t go home empty-handed. He and Haqparast’s contest was awarded Fight Of The Night, and they’ll both take home an extra $50,000.

And finally, in the main event of the evening, Anthony Smith pulled off a shocking submission win over Volkan Oezdemir. Both Smith and Volkan landed big shots in the first few rounds. However, Smith got a takedown in the third round before taking Volkan’s back, and locking in the rear-naked choke. Smith forced the tap and picked up the biggest win of his career.

He’ll also take home an extra $50,000 bonus for his Performance Of The Night.