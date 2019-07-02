UFC Minneapolis Medical Suspensions: Maurice Greene Leads With Six-Month Sit

The UFC Minneapolis medical suspensions are in. The event took place this past weekend (Sat. June 29, 2019) in Minnesota from the Target Center, and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos.
According to the Minnesota Office of Combative Sports, heavyweight Maurice Greene and light heavyweight Vinicius Moreira lead the suspensions with six-month sits. Greene has a minimum 30-day sit and will require x-rays before getting cleared by a physician. As for Moreira, he has a minimum 30-day sit as well before requiring a clear CT scan to resume action.
Main event winner Francis Ngannou was given 14 days of mandatory rest, while Junior dos Santos was given a 45-day medical suspension. Check out the full list of medical suspensions here (via MMA Fighting):
- Francis Ngannou: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Junior dos Santos: 45-day medical suspension
- Jussier Formiga: 45-day medical suspension
- Joseph Benavidez: 30-day medical suspension
- Demian Maia: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Anthony Rocco Martin: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Roosevelt Roberts: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Vinc Pichel: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Drew Dober: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Marco Polo Reyes: 45-day medical suspension
- Alonzo Menifield: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Paul Craig: 90-day medical suspension
- Ricardo Ramos: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Journey Newson: 30-day medical suspension
- Eryk Anders: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Vinicius Moreira: 180-day medical suspension (60-day minimum, requires clear CT scan)
- Jared Gordon: 30-day medical suspension
- Dan Moret: 30-day medical suspension
- Dalcha Lungiambula: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Dequan Townsend: 45-day medical suspension
- Emily Whitmire: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Amanda Ribas: 14-day mandatory rest period
- Maurice Greene: 180-day medical suspension (30-day minimum, requires x-rays)
- Junior Albini: 45-day medical suspension