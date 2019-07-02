UFC Minneapolis Medical Suspensions: Maurice Greene Leads With Six-Month Sit

Jon Fuentes
UFC Minneapolis medical suspensions
Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
The UFC Minneapolis medical suspensions are in. The event took place this past weekend (Sat. June 29, 2019) in Minnesota from the Target Center, and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos.

According to the Minnesota Office of Combative Sports, heavyweight Maurice Greene and light heavyweight Vinicius Moreira lead the suspensions with six-month sits. Greene has a minimum 30-day sit and will require x-rays before getting cleared by a physician. As for Moreira, he has a minimum 30-day sit as well before requiring a clear CT scan to resume action.

Main event winner Francis Ngannou was given 14 days of mandatory rest, while Junior dos Santos was given a 45-day medical suspension. Check out the full list of medical suspensions here (via MMA Fighting):

  • Francis Ngannou: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Junior dos Santos: 45-day medical suspension
  • Jussier Formiga: 45-day medical suspension
  • Joseph Benavidez: 30-day medical suspension
  • Demian Maia: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Anthony Rocco Martin: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Roosevelt Roberts: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Vinc Pichel: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Drew Dober: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Marco Polo Reyes: 45-day medical suspension
  • Alonzo Menifield: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Paul Craig: 90-day medical suspension
  • Ricardo Ramos: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Journey Newson: 30-day medical suspension
  • Eryk Anders: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Vinicius Moreira: 180-day medical suspension (60-day minimum, requires clear CT scan)
  • Jared Gordon: 30-day medical suspension
  • Dan Moret: 30-day medical suspension
  • Dalcha Lungiambula: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Dequan Townsend: 45-day medical suspension
  • Emily Whitmire: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Amanda Ribas: 14-day mandatory rest period
  • Maurice Greene: 180-day medical suspension (30-day minimum, requires x-rays)
  • Junior Albini: 45-day medical suspension