UFC Minneapolis Medical Suspensions: Maurice Greene Leads With Six-Month Sit

The UFC Minneapolis medical suspensions are in. The event took place this past weekend (Sat. June 29, 2019) in Minnesota from the Target Center, and was headlined by a heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos.

According to the Minnesota Office of Combative Sports, heavyweight Maurice Greene and light heavyweight Vinicius Moreira lead the suspensions with six-month sits. Greene has a minimum 30-day sit and will require x-rays before getting cleared by a physician. As for Moreira, he has a minimum 30-day sit as well before requiring a clear CT scan to resume action.

Main event winner Francis Ngannou was given 14 days of mandatory rest, while Junior dos Santos was given a 45-day medical suspension. Check out the full list of medical suspensions here (via MMA Fighting):