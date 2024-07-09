UFC warned they must splash ‘Millions and millions’ in cash for Nate Diaz to return: ‘He’s an icon’

Amid calls for a return to the UFC for another title challenge at his former welterweight home, Nate Diaz’s head coach, Cesar Gracie has warned promotional brass that it will take a considerable payday to lure the Stockton veteran back.



Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger under the UFC banner at victor of The Ultimate Fighter, made his return to combat sports over the course of last weekend in Anaheim, taking on fellow Octagon alum, Jorge Masvidal.

Avenging his 2019 doctor’s stoppage TKO loss in the pair’s inaugural symbolic BMF title fight, Diaz edged out the Miami native in the pair’s professional boxing rematch, turning in a majority decision win over the course of 10 rounds.

In the immediate aftermath of his win, Diaz welcomed a slew of potential pairings in his return to action, including a UFC return in order to rematch incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards – in a bid to snatch a stunning championship.

Nate Diaz would make UFC return for “millions and millions”

And furthermore, off the back of links to a long-anticipated pairing with former interim lightweight gold holder, Dustin Poirier, Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz’s coach, Gracie laid out a route back to the organization for his student.

“Millions and millions, whatever they’re [the UFC] paying their highest people,” Cesar Gracie told Submission Radio. “Nate (Diaz) is such an icon of the sport. He’s fought and deserves things he’s gotten. He had to get everything the hard way. He brings start power with him. The event last night was soled out. It was – and it was on Nate Diaz over there. No one would have gone to that show without Nate Diaz. It was so huge.”

In his final Octagon appearance, Diaz turned in a stunning fourth round rallying submission win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson in an impromptu main event at UFC 279 with a guillotine choke.

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight in a return to the UFC?