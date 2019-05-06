UFC May Have Breached Contract Of Recent Signee Amir Aliakbari

Spread the word!













The UFC recently added to their heavyweight division by signing Iranian heavyweight Amir Aliakbari.

Combate reports that Aliakbari inked a deal with the promotion after going 10-1 as a professional. The former World Champion wrestler received a lifetime ban from competing on the mat because of two doping offenses. After transitioning to mixed martial arts (MMA), he finds himself on a five-fight win streak.

Of those five, four have come thanks to his lethal knockout power. His last three fights all took place for the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) promotion. However, upon reports that Aliakbari had signed with the UFC, ACA took to Facebook and therefore made an interesting revelation. Per comments from promotion president Alexey Yatsenko, his signing to the UFC is a breach of contract.

Here’s the official statement:

“The president of ACA, Alexey Yatsenko, has made a statement regarding the breach of contract by Iranian fighter Amir Aliakbari after he announced he has signed with the UFC.

““Iranian fighter Amir Aliakbari announced that he has signed a contract with the UFC, forgetting that he has a valid agreement with ACA. We have reminded the athlete of his obligations and have also notified UFC Vice President Shawn Shelby and matchmaker Mick Maynard about the violation of this fighter’s exclusive agreement with our organization.

The ACA said they have sent the relevant documents to Aliakbari and his team. They are awaiting a response from both Aliakbari and the UFC as a result:

“We sent all the documents confirming Aliakbari’s obligations to our league.

“We are waiting for explanations from the fighter and the response from the UFC on this issue and we reserve the right to take appropriate measures to protect the interests of our promotion, ”said Yatsenko.”