UFC Mexico City Medical Suspensions: Stephens Needs Clearance To Avoid Six-Month Sit

Over the weekend (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 17 took place from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.

In the main event of the night, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez’s featherweight scrap lasted only 15 seconds. Stephens was poked in the eye by Rodriguez and “Lil Heathen” was unable to continue. Now, per the UFC Mexico City medical suspensions, Stephens needs a doctor’s clearance to avoid a six-month suspension from competitoin.

Check out the full UFC Mexico City medical suspensions, per MMA Fighting, below.

UFC Mexico City Medical Suspensions:

Jeremy Stephens: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ophthalmologist for corneal abrasion.

Yair Rodriguez: suspended mandatory seven days.

Carla Esparza: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for right elbow and nasal X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days.

Alexa Grasso: suspended 30 days for hard bout.

Brandon Moreno: suspended 30 days for right eye swelling.

Askar Askarov: suspended 30 days for hard bout.

Irene Aldana: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor with nasal X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days.

Vanessa Melo: suspended 30 days for hard bout.

Steven Peterson: suspended mandatory seven days.

Martin Bravo: suspended 60 days for KO; CT scan was negative. Also suspended 45 days with no contact.

Jose Quinonez: suspended 30 days for right foot soreness.

Carlos Huachin: suspended mandatory seven days.

Kyle Nelson: suspended mandatory seven days.

Marco Polo Reyes: suspended 180 days for TKO or until cleared by neurologist; suspended a minimum of 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Angela Hill: suspended mandatory seven days.

Ariane Carnelossi: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor with nasal X-ray; suspended a minimum of 30 days for left brow laceration.

Sergio Pettis: suspended mandatory seven days.

Tyson Nam: suspended 30 days for hard bout.

Paul Craig: suspended mandatory seven days.

Vinicius Moreira: suspended 30 days for hard bout.

Bethe Correia: suspended 60 days for hard bout with 45 days no contact.

Sijara Eubanks: suspended 60 days for hard bout with 45 days no contact.

Claudio Puelles: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Marcos Mariano: suspended 30 days for hard bout.

