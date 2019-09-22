UFC Mexico City Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC Mexico City took place from the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Mexican crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 10,112. No gate has been announced as of this writing. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Opening up the main card was a featherweight scrap between Steven Peterson and Martin Bravo. Both men got things into the second round where Peterson was able to land a nasty spinning backfist, knocking Bravo out cold. Peterson has been awarded a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for the finish.

Also, at light heavyweight, Paul Craig picked up the first finish of the night on the preliminary card. He battered Vinicius Moreira into a rear-naked choke in the first round, forcing Moreira to tap out. He’ll also take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

And finally, taking home Fight Of The Night honors was a women’s strawweight clash between Alexa Grasso and Carla Esparza. Both women put on an absolute back-and-forth brawl, but the judges awarded Esparza the Majority Decision win when it was all said and done. However, both women will be taking home an extra $50,000 in bonus cash.

What do you make of the bonuses handed out for UFC Mexico City?