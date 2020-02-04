UFC London Poster Officially Revealed (Photo)

Spread the word!













The official UFC London poster has been revealed ahead of this month’s show.

All the action goes down from the O2 Arena in London, England on March 21. In the main event of the night, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will take on Leon Edwards. Also, the co-main event will see Jack Marshman taking on Kevin Holland at middleweight. The card also includes names such as Danny Roberts, Nicolas Darby, Darren Stewart, Paul Craig, Molly McCann, and more.

You can check out the UFC London poster, including the event’s full card thus far, below.

UFC London

Welterweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards

Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Kevin Holland

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby

Middleweight: Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori

Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Geraldo de Freitas

Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann

Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Benítez

Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Featherweight: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Middleweight: John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes

Welterweight: Bartosz Fabiński vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

What do you think about the UFC London poster and card?