UFC London Poster Officially Revealed (Photo)

The official UFC London poster has been revealed ahead of this month’s show.
All the action goes down from the O2 Arena in London, England on March 21. In the main event of the night, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will take on Leon Edwards. Also, the co-main event will see Jack Marshman taking on Kevin Holland at middleweight. The card also includes names such as Danny Roberts, Nicolas Darby, Darren Stewart, Paul Craig, Molly McCann, and more.
You can check out the UFC London poster, including the event’s full card thus far, below.
UFC London
- Welterweight: Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards
- Middleweight: Jack Marshman vs. Kevin Holland
- Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Middleweight: Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori
- Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Geraldo de Freitas
- Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann
- Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Benítez
- Women’s flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith
- Featherweight: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
- Middleweight: John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa Nunes
- Welterweight: Bartosz Fabiński vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
