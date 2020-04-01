UFC London Fighters To Be Compensated For Cancelled Event

Spread the word!













All the fighters who were scheduled to compete at UFC London will receive payment despite not fighting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was set to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on March 21. However, six days out from fight night coronavirus concerns, travel issues and government guidelines meant the card was scrapped.

UFC President Dana White tried to save the event by moving it to America but was ultimately forced to postpone the show in London and his following two events in Columbus and Portland.

Some fighters who were due to compete on the card have taken to social media to confirm they have been or will be paid their show money.

Italian middleweight Marvin Vettori thanked the UFC for taking care of him during these difficult times and said its nice his hard work is recognized by the promotion.

Nicolas Dalby was due to meet Danny Roberts in an early anticipated co-main even match-up. He also took to social media to thank the UFC for paying him despite the fact he hadn’t actually fought.

“As a fighter AND a father & family provider I would like to take a moment to thank @seanshelby, @danawhite and @ufc for stepping up and taking care of us fighters from the cancelled #UFCLondon event! These times are taking a huge hit on all of us, even UFC. So I really commend you for helping us get through this tough period so we can take care of our families and stay ready to fight as soon as possible and once again put on exciting fights for the fans, in the best fight promotion in the world 🙏🏼❤️💪🏼 #Thankful | #GoodKarma | #StaySafe”

Do you think the UFC will pay it’s fighter for other postponed events?