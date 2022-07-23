LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall results throughout the night (Sat. July 23. 2022) live from the O2 Arena in London, England.

Taking main event honors in the organization’s second outing to the UK this year; a heavyweight headliner featuring the #4 ranked contender, Curtis Blaydes, and the streaking hometown favorite, the #6 rated challenger, Tom Aspinall.

In the midst of a two-fight winning run, Blaydes most recently headlined a UFC Fight Night Columbus event earlier this year, defeating Chris Daukaus with an early second round knockout win. The victory came off the back of a prior decision success against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

As for Team Kaobon staple, Aspinall, the Atherton native headlined UFC London back in March against Alexander Volkov — stopping the Russian and common-foe with a straightforward first round straight armbar win.

UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall – Results

UFC London Main Card Results: (ESPN+ 3 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

UFC London Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+ 12 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Mason Jones vs. L’udovit Klein

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Featherweight: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm

Welterweight: Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby