UFC Reveals Full July 15 Card, Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige

The UFC has finally revealed the full event lineup for it’s July 15th card on “Fight Island”.

The card is to be headlined by ranked featherweights Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige. The two will face off with Ige looking to climb the rankings and make his way into the top 10 while Kattar is aiming to prove he deserves to be in title contention.

Coming off his recent knockout victory of Jeremy Stephens, Kattar took this fight after Stephens failed to make weight continuing to showcase a stellar performance finishing Stephens with elbows towards the end of the second round.

Ige’s most recent bout was against Edson Barboza. This would be Barboza’s first fight at Featherweight and it didn’t go as planned for the former lightweight with Ige winning a split decision. What was a very close fight went to the judges who ultimately thought Ige did enough to get the nod.

In the Co-Main event, we see a bantamweight matchup between Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz. This is the first time Edgar has made the move down to bantamweight. The former Lightweight champion was set to make the move in 2019 until a short notice loss to The Korean Zombie left him unable to participate in his scheduled bantamweight debut.

Pedro Munhoz most recently faced Aljamain Sterling in June of 2019, losing a unanimous decision. Munhoz is going to look to get back into the win column when he welcomes the former champion to his new division.

You can see the full card below.

Main Card:

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz

Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Jared Gordon vs Chris Fishgold

Preliminary Card:

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vinicius Moreira

Molly McCann vs. Talia Santos

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic

Tim Elliot vs. Ryan Benoit

Diana Belbita vs Liana Jojua