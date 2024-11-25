UFC’s Joaquin Buckley Anoints Bo Nickal’s Striking “Trash”

UFC welterweight ‘New Mansa’ Joaquin Buckley was highly unimpressed with Bo Nickal’s UFC 309 over Paul Craig in which he tested his striking rather than utilizing his world-class wrestling.

Joaquin Buckley Calls Bo Nickal’s Striking Trash

The US-born Bo Nickal was a stand-out collegiate wrestler having won the top position three times over in NCAA Division 1 wrestling. He trialed for the US Olympic wrestling team but lost to gold medalist David Taylor. Nickal then switched his focus to MMA.

In his most recent fight, Bo Nickal did not rely on his wrestling instead he kept the fight on the feet and earned a unanimous decision win over Paul Craig at UFC 309. However, many people commented stating that the performance was underwhelming.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Bo Nickal of the United States of America punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Streaking welterweight Joaquin Buckley, of the USA, recently shared his thoughts on Nickal’s striking performance before he faces Colby Covington in the UFC Fight Night main event on December 14. ‘New Mansa’ spoke with James Lynch and explained: