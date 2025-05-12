Watch – UFC’s Jean Silva Chokes Fan Unconscious, Ignores Multiple Taps to Stop: ‘What a Thug’

Jean Silva got himself another finish.

In May, ‘Lord’ landed the biggest win of his MMA career thus far, brutally sleeping Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 in Miami.

Recently, Silva decided to give one (un)lucky fan the experience of being choked unconscious. In a clip making the rounds on social media, ‘Lord’ locked in a standing rear-naked choke on an unnamed individual.

Despite repeated attempts to tap out, Silva kept the hold locked in until the man went night-night.



Fortunately, the fan quickly regained consciousness, and everything was copacetic between him and Silva. Still, MMA fans were not enthused with Silva choosing to ignore the taps.

“Even if the fan agreed to it, he was tapping multiple times to stop.”

“This is weird, let go on the tap.”

“I don’t understand why fans agree to do this sh*t.”

“One of these days, a fan is going to sue a fighter for this.”

“Pathetic. Really careless from Jean.”

“Wow what a thug he was clearly tapping and he didn’t let go.”

Jean Silva breaks into the featherweight top 15 with dominant performance at UFC 314

Silva’s second-round finish against ‘Thug Nasty’ last month extended his unbeaten streak to 13, the last five all coming under the UFC banner. Lord’ also boasts a 100% finish rate inside the Octagon with four KOs on top of the ninja choke submission against Mitchell.

The win was good enough to land ‘Lord’ in the No. 11 spot in the featherweight rankings and one win away from breaking into the division’s coveted top ten.